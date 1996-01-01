Which of the following statements regarding customer value-based pricing is correct?
A
Customer value-based pricing sets prices based primarily on buyers' perceptions of value rather than on the seller's cost.
B
Customer value-based pricing is only applicable in markets with perfectly elastic demand.
C
Customer value-based pricing always results in prices lower than the equilibrium price in a competitive market.
D
Customer value-based pricing ignores consumer willingness to pay and focuses only on maximizing production efficiency.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of customer value-based pricing. This pricing strategy sets prices primarily based on the perceived value to the buyer rather than the seller's cost. It focuses on what customers are willing to pay given the benefits they expect to receive.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Customer value-based pricing sets prices based primarily on buyers' perceptions of value rather than on the seller's cost.' This aligns with the definition of customer value-based pricing, so it is likely correct.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Customer value-based pricing is only applicable in markets with perfectly elastic demand.' Consider that customer value-based pricing can be applied in various market conditions, not limited to perfectly elastic demand, so this statement is incorrect.
Step 4: Consider the third statement: 'Customer value-based pricing always results in prices lower than the equilibrium price in a competitive market.' Since customer value-based pricing depends on perceived value, prices can be higher or lower than equilibrium prices, so this statement is false.
Step 5: Review the fourth statement: 'Customer value-based pricing ignores consumer willingness to pay and focuses only on maximizing production efficiency.' This contradicts the core idea of customer value-based pricing, which centers on consumer willingness to pay, so this statement is incorrect.
