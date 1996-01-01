Consumers are diverse with distinct needs and wants, resulting in ________.
A
uniform market prices for every consumer
B
different willingness to pay among individuals
C
identical consumer surplus for all consumers
D
a perfectly elastic demand curve
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer heterogeneity: Consumers have different preferences, incomes, and needs, which means they value goods and services differently.
Recognize that this diversity leads to varying maximum prices consumers are willing to pay for the same product, known as their willingness to pay.
Recall that uniform market prices mean everyone pays the same price, but this does not imply everyone values the product equally.
Identify that because willingness to pay differs, consumer surplus (the difference between willingness to pay and market price) will also vary among individuals.
Conclude that the correct implication of diverse consumer needs is 'different willingness to pay among individuals,' rather than uniform prices, identical consumer surplus, or a perfectly elastic demand curve.
