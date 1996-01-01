Which one of the following is NOT the formula for the quantity theory of money?
A
P = M V / Y
B
M = P Y / V
C
M + V = P + Y
D
M V = P Y
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Quantity Theory of Money, which is commonly expressed by the equation $M \times V = P \times Y$, where $M$ is the money supply, $V$ is the velocity of money, $P$ is the price level, and $Y$ is the real output (real GDP).
Step 2: Recognize that the equation $M \times V = P \times Y$ can be algebraically rearranged to express any variable in terms of the others, such as $P = \frac{M \times V}{Y}$ or $M = \frac{P \times Y}{V}$, which are valid forms derived from the original equation.
Step 3: Identify that the expression $M + V = P + Y$ is not a valid formula for the quantity theory of money because it incorrectly uses addition instead of multiplication, which does not reflect the economic relationship between these variables.
Step 4: Confirm that the valid formulas are those that maintain the multiplicative relationship between money supply and velocity on one side, and price level and output on the other side.
Step 5: Conclude that the formula $M + V = P + Y$ is the one that does NOT represent the quantity theory of money.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian