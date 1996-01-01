Why is it important for organizations to accurately estimate the demand for a good or service?
A
Accurate demand estimation helps organizations optimize production and avoid excess inventory or shortages.
B
Demand estimation is primarily used to set employee wages.
C
Organizations estimate demand to determine the legal status of their products.
D
Estimating demand is only necessary for government agencies, not private organizations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that demand estimation refers to predicting the quantity of a good or service that consumers will purchase at various prices over a certain period.
Recognize that accurate demand estimation allows organizations to plan their production levels effectively, ensuring they produce enough to meet consumer needs without overproducing.
Consider that overproduction can lead to excess inventory, which increases storage costs and potential waste, while underproduction can cause shortages, leading to lost sales and dissatisfied customers.
Note that demand estimation is not primarily used to set employee wages or determine the legal status of products; these are unrelated to the core purpose of demand forecasting.
Conclude that accurate demand estimation is crucial for both private organizations and government agencies to make informed decisions about resource allocation, pricing, and inventory management.
