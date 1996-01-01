Which of the following is commonly used by firms to influence consumers' willingness to pay and increase consumer surplus?
A
Random price changes
B
Advertising and product differentiation
C
Taxation on consumer goods
D
Government regulation
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good or service and what they actually pay.
Step 2: Recognize that firms aim to increase consumer surplus to make their products more attractive, thereby increasing demand and potentially allowing for higher sales or prices.
Step 3: Analyze the options given: random price changes, advertising and product differentiation, taxation on consumer goods, and government regulation, and consider how each affects consumer willingness to pay.
Step 4: Identify that advertising and product differentiation are strategies firms use to enhance perceived value, making consumers more willing to pay by highlighting unique features or benefits.
Step 5: Conclude that advertising and product differentiation are commonly used by firms to influence consumers' willingness to pay and increase consumer surplus, unlike taxation or government regulation which typically do not serve this purpose.
