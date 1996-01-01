When demand fails to account for the buyer's full willingness to pay, what is this situation called?
A
Price discrimination
B
Deadweight loss
C
Consumer surplus
D
Producer surplus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of willingness to pay, which is the maximum price a buyer is ready to pay for a good or service.
Recognize that when the price paid by the buyer is less than their full willingness to pay, the difference between what they are willing to pay and what they actually pay is called consumer surplus.
Recall that consumer surplus measures the benefit or gain consumers receive when they pay a price lower than their maximum willingness to pay.
Differentiate consumer surplus from other terms: price discrimination involves charging different prices to different consumers; deadweight loss refers to the loss of economic efficiency; producer surplus is the difference between the price producers receive and their minimum acceptable price.
Conclude that the situation described—where demand does not fully capture the buyer's willingness to pay—is best described as consumer surplus.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian