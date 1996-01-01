Why are musicians more likely to supply recordings to the market if property rights are enforced?
Because property rights increase the cost of producing music.
Because they can earn income from their work and prevent unauthorized copying.
Because enforcement of property rights reduces the demand for music.
Because property rights make music a public good.
Understand the concept of property rights in the context of music recordings: Property rights give musicians legal control over their creations, allowing them to decide how their music is used and distributed.
Recognize that without property rights enforcement, unauthorized copying (piracy) can occur, which reduces the potential income musicians can earn from their work.
Identify that when property rights are enforced, musicians can earn income by selling or licensing their recordings, which provides an incentive to supply more music to the market.
Note that property rights do not increase the cost of producing music; rather, they protect the revenue stream from the music already produced.
Conclude that because musicians can prevent unauthorized copying and earn income, they are more likely to supply recordings to the market when property rights are enforced.
