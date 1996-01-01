Assume that when human resource managers are randomly selected, their decisions regarding employee compensation can be analyzed using economic principles. Which of the following best describes the role of incentives in this context?
A
Incentives only affect employees, not managers, in the context of compensation.
B
Incentives always lead to equal pay for all employees regardless of performance.
C
Incentives influence managers to allocate resources efficiently to maximize employee productivity.
D
Incentives have no impact on managerial decision-making in compensation policies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of incentives in microeconomics. Incentives are factors that motivate individuals to perform actions or make decisions. In the context of managers and employee compensation, incentives influence how managers decide to allocate resources such as wages and bonuses.
Step 2: Recognize that incentives do not only affect employees but also managers. Managers respond to incentives because their goal is often to maximize productivity and efficiency within the firm, which can be achieved by designing appropriate compensation schemes.
Step 3: Analyze the role of incentives in managerial decision-making. Managers use incentives to encourage employees to perform better, which in turn helps the firm achieve higher productivity and profitability. This means incentives help managers allocate resources efficiently.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options: incentives do not always lead to equal pay regardless of performance, and they certainly have an impact on managerial decisions. Also, incentives affect both employees and managers, not just employees alone.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that incentives influence managers to allocate resources efficiently to maximize employee productivity, aligning with economic principles of resource allocation and motivation.
