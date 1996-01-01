Which of the following are examples of factors of production that affect the output of a car repair shop?
A
Skilled mechanics, repair equipment, and the shop building
B
Advertising campaigns, customer preferences, and market prices
C
Brand reputation, social media presence, and customer reviews
D
Government regulations, tax rates, and insurance policies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of factors of production: these are the inputs used in the production process to create goods or services. They typically include land, labor, capital, and entrepreneurship.
Identify which options represent tangible inputs directly involved in producing the service of car repair. For example, 'skilled mechanics' represent labor, 'repair equipment' represents capital, and 'shop building' represents land or capital.
Recognize that other options like 'advertising campaigns, customer preferences, and market prices' relate more to demand or market conditions rather than direct production inputs.
Note that 'brand reputation, social media presence, and customer reviews' are related to marketing and customer perception, not factors of production.
Understand that 'government regulations, tax rates, and insurance policies' are external constraints or costs but not direct inputs in the production process.
