Which of the following would NOT be considered a capital resource by economists?
A
A worker's skill and expertise
B
A delivery truck
C
A factory building
D
Machinery used in manufacturing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of capital resources in economics: Capital resources are man-made goods used to produce other goods and services. They include physical assets like machinery, buildings, and tools.
Identify each option and classify it according to economic resource categories: capital, labor, land, or entrepreneurship.
Recognize that a delivery truck, factory building, and machinery are all physical assets used in production, thus they are capital resources.
Understand that a worker's skill and expertise represent human abilities and knowledge, which fall under the category of labor, not capital.
Conclude that the worker's skill and expertise would NOT be considered a capital resource because it is a form of labor input rather than a physical asset.
