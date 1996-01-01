Given the following demand schedule, what is the marginal revenue (MR) for the 10th unit?| Quantity | Price ||---------|-------|| 9 | $15 || 10 | $14 |Assume the firm can sell all units at the listed price for each quantity.
A
$5
B
$9
C
$6
D
$14
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the total revenue (TR) at the quantity of 9 units by multiplying the price at 9 units by 9: $TR_9 = 9 \times 15$.
Calculate the total revenue at the quantity of 10 units by multiplying the price at 10 units by 10: $TR_{10} = 10 \times 14$.
Recall that marginal revenue (MR) is the change in total revenue from selling one more unit, so use the formula: $MR = TR_{10} - TR_9$.
Substitute the values of $TR_{10}$ and $TR_9$ into the formula to find the marginal revenue for the 10th unit.
Interpret the result as the additional revenue generated by selling the 10th unit, considering the price decrease from $15 to $14.
