0. Basic Principles of Economics
Marginal Analysis
Multiple Choice
The marginal cost of an activity can be found by calculating the change in:
Multiple Choice
Given a revenue function r = r(q), what is the marginal revenue (MR)?
Multiple Choice
Given the following demand schedule, what is the marginal revenue (MR) for the 10th unit?| Quantity | Price ||---------|-------|| 9 | $15 || 10 | $14 |Assume the firm can sell all units at the listed price for each quantity.
Multiple Choice
Why does the marginal cost curve typically exhibit a U-shape, regardless of the specific product being produced?
Multiple Choice
Marginal cost can be defined as the change in:
Multiple Choice
Suppose a firm's demand curve is linear and given by P = a - bQ, where P is price and Q is quantity. What is the formula for marginal revenue (MR) for this firm?
Multiple Choice
The marginal propensity to save is equal to a change in which of the following divided by a change in income?
Multiple Choice
The extra or additional revenue associated with the production of an additional unit of output is the:
