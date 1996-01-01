Which economic trend occurred under President Eisenhower?
A
A severe economic recession with high unemployment
B
A period of sustained economic growth and low inflation
C
Hyperinflation and rapid currency devaluation
D
A major financial crisis leading to widespread bank failures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the time period of President Eisenhower's administration, which was from 1953 to 1961, to contextualize the economic conditions during his presidency.
Step 2: Review historical economic data and trends from the 1950s, focusing on key indicators such as GDP growth, unemployment rates, and inflation rates.
Step 3: Understand that the 1950s in the United States were characterized by post-World War II recovery, technological advancements, and increased consumer demand, which contributed to economic expansion.
Step 4: Recognize that during Eisenhower's presidency, the economy experienced sustained growth with relatively low inflation and unemployment, rather than severe recession, hyperinflation, or financial crises.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct economic trend under President Eisenhower was a period of sustained economic growth and low inflation.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian