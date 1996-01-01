In which type of markets do investors sell shares of their companies in countries and cities around the world?
A
Commodity markets
B
Stock markets
C
Foreign exchange markets
D
Labor markets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the question: it asks about the type of markets where investors sell shares of their companies internationally.
Recall the definition of each market type: Commodity markets deal with raw materials, Foreign exchange markets involve currency trading, Labor markets relate to employment and wages, and Stock markets involve buying and selling shares of companies.
Identify that shares represent ownership in companies, which are traded in stock markets.
Recognize that stock markets operate globally, allowing investors to buy and sell shares across different countries and cities.
Conclude that the correct market type for selling company shares internationally is the stock market.
