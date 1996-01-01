Subsidized housing is an example of which type of good?
A
A private good
B
A club good
C
A public good
D
A common resource
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the types of goods involved: Private goods are excludable and rivalrous, meaning people can be prevented from using them and one person's use reduces availability for others.
Step 2: Club goods are excludable but non-rivalrous, so people can be excluded but one person's use does not reduce availability for others.
Step 3: Public goods are non-excludable and non-rivalrous, meaning no one can be prevented from using them and one person's use does not reduce availability for others.
Step 4: Common resources are non-excludable but rivalrous, so people cannot be prevented from using them but one person's use reduces availability for others.
Step 5: Analyze subsidized housing in this context: it is excludable because only eligible individuals can access it, and rivalrous because housing units are limited and one person's use reduces availability for others. Therefore, subsidized housing fits the characteristics of a private good.
Watch next
Master Demand Curve of a Private Good with a bite sized video explanation from Brian