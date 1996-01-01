Which of the following statements is true regarding minority populations in American business?
A
Minority populations have equal access to business financing as non-minority populations.
B
Minority populations are overrepresented in executive positions in large corporations.
C
Minority populations own a majority of all businesses in the United States.
D
Minority populations are underrepresented in business ownership compared to their share of the overall population.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which relates to the representation and access of minority populations in American business, focusing on ownership, executive positions, and financing.
Step 2: Analyze each statement by comparing it to known economic and demographic data about minority populations in the U.S. business environment.
Step 3: Recognize that minority populations typically face barriers such as limited access to financing, which affects their ability to start and grow businesses, leading to underrepresentation in business ownership.
Step 4: Note that minority populations are generally underrepresented in executive positions within large corporations, contrary to the statement claiming overrepresentation.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that minority populations are underrepresented in business ownership compared to their share of the overall population, reflecting disparities in access and opportunity.
