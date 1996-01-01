Which of the following is typically considered a major economic activity at an oasis?
Mining for coal
Manufacturing automobiles
Agriculture, such as growing date palms and vegetables
Deep-sea fishing
Step 1: Understand the context of an oasis. An oasis is a fertile area in a desert where water is available, allowing plants and agriculture to thrive despite the surrounding arid environment.
Step 2: Identify the types of economic activities that are feasible in an oasis. Since water is scarce in deserts, activities that require abundant water, like deep-sea fishing or large-scale manufacturing, are unlikely.
Step 3: Consider the natural resources and conditions of an oasis. The presence of water and fertile soil makes agriculture, especially growing crops like date palms and vegetables, a common and sustainable economic activity.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options: mining for coal requires specific mineral deposits which are not typically associated with oases; manufacturing automobiles requires industrial infrastructure not found in such remote areas; deep-sea fishing is impossible because oases are inland and surrounded by desert, not near the sea.
Step 5: Conclude that agriculture, such as growing date palms and vegetables, is the major economic activity at an oasis due to the availability of water and suitable conditions for farming.
