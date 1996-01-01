Recognize that consumers aim to maximize their total utility given their budget constraint, which means they allocate their spending so that the marginal utility per dollar spent is equalized across all goods. This condition can be expressed as $\frac{MU_x}{P_x} = \frac{MU_y}{P_y}$, where $MU_x$ and $P_x$ are the marginal utility and price of good $x$, respectively.