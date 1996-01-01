Which of the following is NOT a component of the triple bottom line?
A
Social
B
Technological
C
Environmental
D
Economic
step by step guidance
1
Understand that the triple bottom line is a framework used to evaluate a company's performance based on three key dimensions: social, environmental, and economic factors.
Identify each component of the triple bottom line: 'Social' refers to the impact on people and communities; 'Environmental' relates to sustainability and ecological effects; 'Economic' concerns financial performance and economic value.
Recognize that 'Technological' is not traditionally considered a component of the triple bottom line, as it focuses more on innovation and technical progress rather than the three pillars of sustainability.
Compare the given options to the known components of the triple bottom line to determine which one does not fit.
Conclude that 'Technological' is the correct answer because it is not part of the triple bottom line framework.
