Which one of the following will decrease the net present value (NPV) of a project?
A
An increase in the discount rate
B
A decrease in the project's risk level
C
A decrease in initial investment costs
D
An increase in expected future cash flows
Step 1: Understand the definition of Net Present Value (NPV). NPV is the sum of the present values of all cash inflows and outflows associated with a project, calculated as $NPV = \sum_{t=0}^{T} \frac{C_t}{(1+r)^t}$, where $C_t$ is the cash flow at time $t$, $r$ is the discount rate, and $T$ is the project's time horizon.
Step 2: Recognize how the discount rate affects NPV. Since future cash flows are divided by $(1+r)^t$, an increase in the discount rate $r$ increases the denominator, thus reducing the present value of future cash flows and lowering the NPV.
Step 3: Analyze the effect of a decrease in the project's risk level. Lower risk typically leads to a lower discount rate, which increases the present value of future cash flows and thus increases NPV.
Step 4: Consider the impact of a decrease in initial investment costs. Lower initial costs mean a smaller cash outflow at time zero, which directly increases NPV because the initial investment is subtracted from the sum of discounted inflows.
Step 5: Evaluate the effect of an increase in expected future cash flows. Higher future cash inflows increase the numerator $C_t$ in the NPV formula, raising the present value of those cash flows and increasing the NPV.
