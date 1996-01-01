Step 1: Understand the definition of Net Present Value (NPV). NPV is the sum of the present values of all cash inflows and outflows associated with a project, calculated as $NPV = \sum_{t=0}^{T} \frac{C_t}{(1+r)^t}$, where $C_t$ is the cash flow at time $t$, $r$ is the discount rate, and $T$ is the project's time horizon.