Which of the following instances does NOT exemplify a situation where a late-mover advantage arises in competitive markets?
A
A business enters a market first and benefits from brand recognition and customer loyalty.
B
A firm waits to enter a market until consumer preferences are better understood.
C
A company launches a product after technological standards have been established, reducing uncertainty.
D
A firm enters a market after observing the failures of early entrants and avoids their mistakes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'late-mover advantage' in competitive markets. This advantage occurs when firms entering a market later gain benefits such as reduced uncertainty, better information about consumer preferences, or the ability to avoid early mistakes made by first movers.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it fits the characteristics of a late-mover advantage. For example, entering after technological standards are established or after observing early entrants' failures typically represents late-mover advantages.
Step 3: Identify the option that describes a first mover advantage instead. A first mover advantage arises when a business enters the market first and gains benefits like brand recognition and customer loyalty, which are not late-mover advantages.
Step 4: Compare the options and confirm that the instance where a business enters first and benefits from brand recognition does NOT exemplify a late-mover advantage, but rather a first mover advantage.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option describing the first mover advantage, as it does not fit the definition of a late-mover advantage.
