Which of the following expressions is correct for a competitive firm?
A
MR < MC
B
TR = TC at profit maximization
C
P = MC
D
P < MR
1
Step 1: Understand the context of a competitive firm. In perfect competition, firms are price takers, meaning the price (P) is given and constant for each unit sold.
Step 2: Recall the profit maximization condition for a competitive firm. The firm maximizes profit where marginal revenue (MR) equals marginal cost (MC). Since the firm is a price taker, MR equals the market price (P), so the condition is $P = MR = MC$.
Step 3: Analyze each expression given:
- $MR < MC$ implies the firm is producing too much and should reduce output.
- $TR = TC$ means the firm is breaking even, but this is not the condition for profit maximization.
- $P = MC$ is the correct profit-maximizing condition for a competitive firm.
- $P < MR$ cannot be true in perfect competition because $P = MR$.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct expression representing the profit-maximizing condition for a competitive firm is $P = MC$.
Step 5: Remember that this condition ensures the firm is producing the quantity where the cost of producing one more unit equals the revenue gained from selling it, maximizing profit.
