Suppose a graph shows a positive correlation between ice cream sales and the number of drowning incidents over several months. What is the best conclusion that can be drawn from this graph?
A
There is no relationship between ice cream sales and drowning incidents.
B
There is a correlation between ice cream sales and drowning incidents, but this does not imply that one causes the other.
C
Eating ice cream directly causes an increase in drowning incidents.
D
Drowning incidents lead to higher ice cream sales.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between correlation and causation. Correlation means two variables move together, but it does not mean one causes the other.
Step 2: Identify the variables in the problem: ice cream sales and drowning incidents, which show a positive correlation over several months.
Step 3: Consider possible explanations for the correlation, such as a third factor influencing both variables (e.g., warmer weather leading to more ice cream sales and more swimming, which could increase drowning incidents).
Step 4: Recognize that without further evidence, we cannot conclude that ice cream sales cause drowning incidents or vice versa.
Step 5: Conclude that the best interpretation is that there is a correlation between the two variables, but this does not imply causation.
