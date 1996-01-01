The US government tries to adopt policies that entrepreneurship. Which word best completes the sentence?
A
ignore
B
eliminate
C
encourage
D
discourage
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the sentence. The US government aims to influence entrepreneurship through its policies.
Step 2: Consider the meaning of each option: 'ignore' means to pay no attention, 'eliminate' means to remove completely, 'encourage' means to support or promote, and 'discourage' means to deter or prevent.
Step 3: Reflect on typical government goals related to entrepreneurship, which usually involve promoting business creation and innovation.
Step 4: Determine which word logically fits the sentence to express the government's positive intention towards entrepreneurship.
Step 5: Conclude that the word 'encourage' best completes the sentence because governments generally want to support and foster entrepreneurship.
