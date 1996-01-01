Which type of organizations are likely to benefit the most from the global reach of e-commerce?
Operate in industries with strict government regulations on cross-border trade
Have limited access to internet and digital technologies
Offer products or services that can be easily delivered digitally or shipped internationally
Rely exclusively on local customers and face-to-face transactions
Step 1: Understand the nature of e-commerce, which allows businesses to sell products or services over the internet to a global audience, reducing geographical barriers.
Step 2: Identify the characteristics of organizations that benefit most from e-commerce, such as those offering products or services that can be delivered digitally (e.g., software, music, e-books) or shipped internationally with relative ease.
Step 3: Recognize that organizations operating in industries with strict government regulations on cross-border trade may face challenges that limit the benefits of e-commerce.
Step 4: Consider that organizations with limited access to internet and digital technologies cannot fully leverage e-commerce's global reach.
Step 5: Note that businesses relying exclusively on local customers and face-to-face transactions do not gain as much from e-commerce's global capabilities compared to those with easily deliverable or shippable products.
