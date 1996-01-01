How does comparison shopping help you become a smart consumer in terms of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
It allows you to find the lowest price for a product, increasing your consumer surplus.
B
It ensures that all sellers offer the same price for identical products.
C
It guarantees that you will always pay less than your willingness to pay.
D
It eliminates the need to consider your willingness to pay when making purchases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of willingness to pay (WTP), which is the maximum amount a consumer is ready to pay for a good or service based on the value they place on it.
Recognize that consumer surplus is the difference between the willingness to pay and the actual price paid for a product, representing the extra benefit or 'surplus' the consumer gains.
Realize that comparison shopping involves looking at prices from different sellers before making a purchase decision.
By comparing prices, a consumer can find the lowest price available, which reduces the amount paid while the willingness to pay remains the same, thus increasing consumer surplus.
Note that comparison shopping does not guarantee prices are the same across sellers, nor does it eliminate the need to consider willingness to pay; instead, it helps maximize the benefit by minimizing the price paid.
