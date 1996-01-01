When analyzing consumer surplus, at what point should you evaluate the benefits of using a particular product?
A
Whenever the market price is higher than the consumer's willingness to pay
B
When the consumer's willingness to pay equals or exceeds the market price
C
Only if the product is a necessity
D
Only after the consumer has purchased the product
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of consumer surplus: it is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay in the market.
Recognize that consumer surplus only exists when the consumer's willingness to pay is at least equal to the market price, because the consumer will only buy the product if the perceived benefit meets or exceeds the cost.
Identify the point of evaluation as the price at which the consumer is indifferent between buying and not buying, which is when willingness to pay equals the market price.
Note that if the market price is higher than the willingness to pay, the consumer will not purchase the product, so no consumer surplus is realized.
Therefore, to analyze consumer surplus, evaluate the benefits at the point where the consumer's willingness to pay equals or exceeds the market price.
