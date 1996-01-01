Which of the following changes would NOT shift the demand curve for a good or service?
A
A change in the price of a substitute good
B
A change in the price of the good itself
C
A change in consumer income
D
A change in consumer tastes and preferences
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a movement along the demand curve and a shift of the demand curve. A movement along the demand curve occurs when the price of the good itself changes, while a shift happens due to other factors.
Recall that the demand curve shifts when there is a change in non-price determinants of demand, such as consumer income, tastes and preferences, or the price of substitute or complementary goods.
Analyze each option: a change in the price of a substitute good affects demand because consumers may switch between goods, causing the demand curve to shift.
A change in consumer income affects demand because it changes consumers' purchasing power, leading to a shift in the demand curve.
A change in consumer tastes and preferences affects demand by making the good more or less desirable, which also shifts the demand curve. However, a change in the price of the good itself causes movement along the demand curve, not a shift.
Watch next
Master The Basics of Demand with a bite sized video explanation from Brian