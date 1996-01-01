Which of the following accurately describes the bullwhip effect in economics?
A
It refers to the rapid increase in employment following a recession.
B
It refers to the phenomenon where small fluctuations in consumer demand lead to increasingly larger fluctuations in orders placed up the supply chain.
C
It is the effect of government intervention causing market prices to swing unpredictably.
D
It describes the tendency for prices to remain stable despite changes in supply and demand.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the bullwhip effect conceptually. It is a supply chain phenomenon where small changes in consumer demand cause progressively larger fluctuations in orders placed by retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers upstream.
Step 2: Recognize that the bullwhip effect is not related to employment changes after a recession, so the option about rapid increase in employment is incorrect.
Step 3: Identify that the bullwhip effect is not about government intervention causing price swings, so the option mentioning government intervention is also incorrect.
Step 4: Note that the bullwhip effect does not describe price stability despite supply and demand changes, so the option about prices remaining stable is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is the one stating that small fluctuations in consumer demand lead to increasingly larger fluctuations in orders placed up the supply chain.
