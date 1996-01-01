Which of the following is NOT considered a component of economic forecasting?
A
Seasonality
B
Trend
C
Random variation
D
Opportunity cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that economic forecasting involves analyzing patterns in economic data to predict future values. The main components typically considered are Trend, Seasonality, and Random variation.
Define each component: Trend represents the long-term movement in data, Seasonality captures regular fluctuations within specific periods (like quarters or months), and Random variation accounts for unpredictable, irregular influences.
Recognize that Opportunity cost is a concept in economics related to the value of the next best alternative foregone when making a decision, and it is not a statistical component used in forecasting models.
Compare the given options and identify that Opportunity cost does not fit as a component of economic forecasting because it is not related to data patterns or time series analysis.
Conclude that the correct answer is Opportunity cost, as it is not considered a component of economic forecasting.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian