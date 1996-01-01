When an import tariff is enacted, which two groups are typically negatively impacted?
A
Foreign producers and domestic producers
B
Domestic consumers and the government
C
Domestic consumers and foreign producers
D
Domestic producers and the government
1
Step 1: Understand what an import tariff is — it is a tax imposed on imported goods, making them more expensive in the domestic market.
Step 2: Analyze the effect on domestic consumers — since imported goods become more expensive due to the tariff, domestic consumers face higher prices and reduced choices, which negatively impacts them.
Step 3: Analyze the effect on foreign producers — the tariff raises the cost of their goods in the domestic market, reducing their competitiveness and sales, which negatively impacts them.
Step 4: Consider the effect on domestic producers — tariffs can protect domestic producers by making imported goods more expensive, potentially benefiting domestic producers rather than harming them.
Step 5: Consider the effect on the government — the government collects tariff revenue, so it is typically not negatively impacted by the tariff.
