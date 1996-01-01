Which of the following is a negative externality associated with the construction of the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir?
A
Reduction in waterborne diseases
B
Loss of natural habitat and biodiversity in the valley
C
Increase in recreational opportunities for local residents
D
Improved water supply for San Francisco
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a negative externality. A negative externality occurs when an economic activity imposes a cost on third parties who are not involved in the activity, such as environmental damage or health risks.
Step 2: Identify the effects of constructing the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir. Consider both positive and negative impacts on the environment and society.
Step 3: Evaluate each option to determine if it represents a cost imposed on others (negative externality) or a benefit (positive externality or private benefit).
Step 4: Recognize that 'Reduction in waterborne diseases' and 'Improved water supply for San Francisco' are positive outcomes, not negative externalities.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Loss of natural habitat and biodiversity in the valley' is a negative externality because it represents environmental harm affecting ecosystems and third parties.
