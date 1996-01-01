Which of the following statements best describes a key difference between the economic activities of Australia and New Zealand?
A
Australia and New Zealand have identical economic structures with no significant differences in their main industries.
B
Both Australia and New Zealand have economies dominated by manufacturing industries.
C
New Zealand's economy is primarily based on oil exports, whereas Australia focuses on tourism.
D
Australia's economy relies heavily on mining and resource extraction, while New Zealand's economy is more dependent on agriculture and dairy production.
1
Step 1: Understand the economic structures of both Australia and New Zealand by identifying their main industries and sources of economic activity.
Step 2: Recognize that Australia's economy is heavily reliant on mining and resource extraction, which includes industries such as coal, iron ore, and natural gas.
Step 3: Note that New Zealand's economy is more dependent on agriculture, particularly dairy production, as well as other farming activities.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to these economic characteristics to determine which one accurately reflects the key difference between the two countries' economies.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement highlighting Australia's reliance on mining and resource extraction versus New Zealand's focus on agriculture and dairy production best describes the key economic difference.
