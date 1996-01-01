A mixed market economy tends to exist under which type of system?
A
Complete government ownership of all resources
B
Traditional customs and barter exchange
C
Government regulation combined with private enterprise
D
Absence of any government intervention
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a mixed market economy: it is an economic system that combines elements of both government regulation and private enterprise.
Review the characteristics of different economic systems: complete government ownership implies a command economy, traditional customs and barter exchange relate to traditional economies, and absence of government intervention corresponds to a pure market economy.
Identify that a mixed market economy involves both government intervention and private sector activity, meaning neither extreme of full government control nor no government involvement.
Recognize that the option 'Government regulation combined with private enterprise' best describes a mixed market economy because it includes both public and private roles.
Conclude that the correct system for a mixed market economy is one where government regulation coexists with private enterprise.
