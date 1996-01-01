Citizens of developed nations typically experience __________.
A
greater levels of poverty
B
limited educational opportunities
C
higher standards of living
D
lower access to healthcare
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks about typical experiences of citizens in developed nations.
Recall the characteristics of developed nations, which generally include strong economies, advanced infrastructure, and comprehensive social services.
Recognize that developed nations usually have higher standards of living, meaning better income levels, access to goods and services, and overall quality of life.
Contrast this with the other options: greater levels of poverty, limited educational opportunities, and lower access to healthcare are more commonly associated with developing or less developed countries.
Conclude that the correct choice is 'higher standards of living' because it best reflects the typical experience of citizens in developed nations.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian