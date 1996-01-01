Which of the following best describes a progressive tax system?
A
A tax system where the tax rate increases as income increases.
B
A tax system where only goods and services are taxed.
C
A tax system where everyone pays the same percentage of their income.
D
A tax system where the tax rate decreases as income increases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a tax system and how tax rates can vary with income levels.
Recall that a progressive tax system is designed so that individuals with higher incomes pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes compared to those with lower incomes.
Compare the options given: identify which describes a tax rate that increases as income increases, which is the hallmark of a progressive tax system.
Recognize that a tax system where everyone pays the same percentage of their income is called a proportional tax system, and one where the tax rate decreases as income increases is a regressive tax system.
Conclude that the correct description of a progressive tax system is the one where the tax rate increases as income increases.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian