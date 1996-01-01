Why are private companies unlikely to provide public goods?
A
Because private companies lack the resources to produce goods for large groups of people.
B
Because public goods are always less valuable than private goods.
C
Because public goods are non-excludable and non-rivalrous, making it difficult for companies to charge consumers and earn profits.
D
Because public goods always require government regulation to be produced.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of public goods. Public goods are characterized by being non-excludable (you cannot prevent people from using them) and non-rivalrous (one person's use does not reduce availability to others).
Step 2: Recognize why these characteristics create a problem for private companies. Since public goods are non-excludable, companies cannot easily charge consumers because people can benefit without paying (free-rider problem).
Step 3: Analyze the profit incentive for private companies. Because they cannot exclude non-payers, private companies find it difficult to earn profits from providing public goods.
Step 4: Contrast this with private goods, which are excludable and rivalrous, allowing companies to charge consumers and earn profits.
Step 5: Conclude that due to the non-excludable and non-rivalrous nature of public goods, private companies are unlikely to provide them, often leaving their provision to the government or collective organizations.
