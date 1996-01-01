Which of the following does NOT directly affect consumer surplus or willingness to pay?
A
Brand reputation
B
Advertising that increases perceived value
C
Product quality improvements
D
Government-imposed price floors
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good and what they actually pay. It depends on consumers' willingness to pay and the market price.
Step 2: Analyze how brand reputation affects consumer surplus. A strong brand reputation can increase consumers' willingness to pay, thus potentially increasing consumer surplus.
Step 3: Consider the role of advertising that increases perceived value. This can raise consumers' willingness to pay by making the product seem more valuable, thereby affecting consumer surplus.
Step 4: Evaluate product quality improvements. Better quality typically increases consumers' willingness to pay, which directly impacts consumer surplus.
Step 5: Examine government-imposed price floors. These set a minimum price above the equilibrium price, affecting market prices but not directly changing consumers' willingness to pay or the intrinsic value they assign to the product, so they do not directly affect consumer surplus.
