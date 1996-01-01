Which of the following statements regarding pricing objectives is most accurate in the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
Maximizing consumer surplus is always the primary objective of profit-maximizing firms.
B
A firm that sets prices below consumers' willingness to pay increases consumer surplus but may reduce its own profit.
C
Consumer surplus is maximized when prices are set above the equilibrium price.
D
Setting prices equal to consumers' maximum willingness to pay maximizes consumer surplus.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus. Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good or service and what they actually pay. It measures the net benefit to consumers from participating in the market.
Step 2: Recognize the firm's objective in pricing. Profit-maximizing firms aim to set prices to maximize their own profit, which is the difference between total revenue and total cost, not necessarily to maximize consumer surplus.
Step 3: Analyze the relationship between price, consumer surplus, and firm profit. If a firm sets a price below consumers' willingness to pay, consumer surplus increases because consumers pay less than their maximum willingness to pay. However, this lower price may reduce the firm's profit margin.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements: Setting prices above equilibrium price typically reduces consumer surplus, and setting prices equal to maximum willingness to pay transfers all surplus to the firm, leaving no consumer surplus.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that a firm setting prices below consumers' willingness to pay increases consumer surplus but may reduce its own profit, reflecting the trade-off between consumer benefit and firm profit.
