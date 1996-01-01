Unlike a socialist, a capitalist believes that competition will result in:
A
greater efficiency and innovation in the allocation of resources
B
elimination of private property rights
C
increased government control over production and prices
D
equal distribution of wealth among all members of society
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key difference between capitalist and socialist economic systems. Capitalism emphasizes private ownership and market competition, while socialism emphasizes government control and redistribution.
Step 2: Recognize that in capitalism, competition among firms and individuals is believed to drive efficiency, as businesses strive to minimize costs and maximize profits.
Step 3: Note that competition also encourages innovation, as firms seek to develop new products and technologies to gain an advantage over rivals.
Step 4: Contrast this with socialism, where government control may limit competition and focus more on equal distribution rather than efficiency or innovation.
Step 5: Conclude that the capitalist belief is that competition leads to greater efficiency and innovation in resource allocation, rather than elimination of private property, increased government control, or equal wealth distribution.
