Which historical compromise granted Congress the authority to regulate interstate and international trade in the United States?
A
The Commerce Compromise
B
The Great Compromise
C
The Three-Fifths Compromise
D
The Missouri Compromise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about a historical agreement that gave Congress specific regulatory powers over trade between states and with other countries.
Recall that the Commerce Compromise was part of the Constitutional Convention debates and specifically addressed the regulation of trade.
Recognize that the Commerce Compromise allowed Congress to regulate interstate and international commerce but prevented Congress from taxing exports between states.
Differentiate this from other compromises: The Great Compromise dealt with legislative representation, The Three-Fifths Compromise addressed how slaves were counted for representation, and The Missouri Compromise related to the balance of slave and free states.
Conclude that the Commerce Compromise is the historical agreement granting Congress the authority to regulate interstate and international trade.
