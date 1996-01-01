Which of the following best explains why buying a house can be more beneficial than renting, in terms of consumer surplus and willingness to pay?
A
Renting provides greater consumer surplus because it requires less upfront payment.
B
Buying a house allows the consumer to capture the difference between their willingness to pay and the market price as consumer surplus, while renting does not provide ownership benefits.
C
Buying a house eliminates all opportunity costs associated with housing.
D
Renting a house always results in higher consumer surplus because renters pay less than buyers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus, which is the difference between a consumer's willingness to pay for a good or service and the actual market price they pay. It represents the net benefit or gain to the consumer.
Step 2: Analyze how buying a house affects consumer surplus. When buying, the consumer pays a market price but gains ownership, which can provide additional benefits and value beyond just the use of the house, potentially increasing their willingness to pay and thus consumer surplus.
Step 3: Consider renting in terms of consumer surplus. Renting typically involves paying a periodic fee without gaining ownership, so the consumer surplus is limited to the difference between their willingness to pay for the rental service and the rental price, without capturing ownership benefits.
Step 4: Compare the two scenarios by focusing on how ownership (from buying) allows the consumer to capture more consumer surplus because they benefit from both the use and the potential appreciation or utility of owning the house, which renting does not provide.
Step 5: Conclude that buying a house can be more beneficial than renting in terms of consumer surplus because it allows the consumer to capture the difference between their willingness to pay and the market price, including ownership benefits, whereas renting only provides usage without ownership.
