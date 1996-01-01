Which of the following is true about urban land use?
Land closer to the city center tends to have higher prices due to greater demand.
Urban land use patterns are unaffected by transportation costs.
All land in urban areas is used exclusively for residential purposes.
Commercial activities are typically located on the outskirts of cities.
Understand the concept of urban land use, which refers to how different areas within a city are allocated for residential, commercial, industrial, and other purposes.
Recall the bid-rent theory, which explains that land closer to the city center tends to have higher prices because it is more accessible and in greater demand for commercial and residential uses.
Recognize that transportation costs influence urban land use patterns, as areas closer to the center reduce commuting costs, making them more valuable.
Note that urban land is not used exclusively for residential purposes; it includes commercial, industrial, recreational, and other uses.
Understand that commercial activities are typically located near the city center or along major transportation routes, rather than on the outskirts, due to the need for accessibility to customers and suppliers.
