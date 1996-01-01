In which type of economy does the government decide whether houses or apartments will be built?
A
Traditional economy
B
Market economy
C
Mixed economy
D
Command economy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key types of economies: Traditional, Market, Mixed, and Command economies, each with different decision-making processes regarding production and resource allocation.
Recognize that in a Traditional economy, decisions are based on customs and historical precedent, not centralized government planning.
Know that in a Market economy, decisions about what to produce are made by individual consumers and firms through supply and demand interactions, without direct government control.
Identify that a Mixed economy combines elements of both market forces and government intervention, but does not fully centralize decisions.
Realize that in a Command economy, the government centrally plans and controls economic activities, including deciding whether houses or apartments will be built, which matches the problem's description.
