In microeconomics, what term describes the maximum amount you are willing to spend for an item?
A
Consumer surplus
B
Market price
C
Willingness to pay
D
Marginal cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the term that represents the maximum amount a consumer is willing to pay for an item.
Recall that in microeconomics, the 'willingness to pay' (WTP) is defined as the highest price a consumer is ready to pay for a good or service, reflecting the value they place on it.
Differentiate 'willingness to pay' from other terms: 'consumer surplus' is the difference between willingness to pay and the actual price paid; 'market price' is the price at which goods are sold; 'marginal cost' is the cost of producing one additional unit.
Conclude that the term describing the maximum amount a consumer is willing to spend is 'willingness to pay'.
Remember that understanding willingness to pay helps analyze consumer behavior and market demand.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian