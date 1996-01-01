The group of consumers most likely to purchase a particular product are called a:
A
price takers
B
producer surplus
C
marginal cost group
D
target market
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'target market' in microeconomics and marketing: it refers to the specific group of consumers most likely to buy a particular product based on characteristics such as preferences, income, age, or location.
Recognize that 'price takers' are consumers or firms who accept the market price as given and cannot influence it, which is unrelated to identifying a group most likely to purchase a product.
Know that 'producer surplus' is the difference between what producers are willing to accept for a good versus what they actually receive, which relates to producers, not consumers.
Understand that 'marginal cost group' is not a standard term used to describe consumer groups; marginal cost relates to the cost of producing one additional unit of a good.
Conclude that the correct term for the group of consumers most likely to purchase a product is the 'target market', as it directly describes the intended consumer segment.
