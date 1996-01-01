Which of the following is an example of a non-store shopping location?
A
Supermarket
B
Online retail website
C
Department store
D
Shopping mall
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'non-store shopping': This refers to purchasing goods or services without physically visiting a traditional retail store. It includes methods like online shopping, mail orders, or telemarketing.
Identify the options given: Supermarket, Online retail website, Department store, and Shopping mall. Note that supermarkets, department stores, and shopping malls are physical locations where customers go to shop.
Recognize that an 'Online retail website' is a platform where customers can shop without visiting a physical store, making it a non-store shopping location.
Compare each option against the definition of non-store shopping to confirm that only the online retail website fits the criteria.
Conclude that the correct example of a non-store shopping location among the options is the 'Online retail website'.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian