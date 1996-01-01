In the context of consumer surplus and willingness to pay, which point on the demand curve should Julio use to determine the maximum amount of pizza sauce he is willing to bring to a party?
A
The point where his total expenditure on pizza sauce is minimized
B
The point where the supply curve intersects the demand curve
C
The point where his willingness to pay equals the market price of pizza sauce
D
The point where the marginal cost of pizza sauce is zero
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the demand curve represents Julio's willingness to pay for each additional unit of pizza sauce. Each point on the demand curve shows the maximum price Julio is willing to pay for that quantity.
Recall that consumer surplus is the difference between what a consumer is willing to pay and what they actually pay. To find the maximum amount Julio is willing to bring, we focus on the quantity where his willingness to pay matches the market price.
Identify the market price of pizza sauce, which is typically given or determined by the intersection of supply and demand curves. This price is the amount Julio must pay per unit.
Locate the point on the demand curve where the price equals Julio's willingness to pay. This point indicates the maximum quantity Julio is willing to purchase because beyond this, the price exceeds his willingness to pay.
Conclude that the correct point to determine the maximum amount Julio is willing to bring is where his willingness to pay equals the market price, not where total expenditure is minimized, supply intersects demand, or marginal cost is zero.
