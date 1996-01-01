Which concept describes the idea that government and government officials are not above the law?
A
Normative analysis
B
Positive analysis
C
Rule of law
D
Market equilibrium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept being asked: the idea that government and government officials are not above the law refers to a principle that ensures everyone, including those in power, must follow the law.
Review the given options and their meanings: Normative analysis involves value judgments about what ought to be, Positive analysis deals with objective, fact-based statements, Market equilibrium describes a state where supply equals demand in a market.
Identify which option directly relates to legal and political principles rather than economic analysis or market conditions.
Recognize that the 'Rule of law' is a fundamental concept in political economy and legal theory that means all individuals and institutions, including the government, are accountable under the law.
Conclude that the correct concept describing the idea that government and officials are not above the law is the 'Rule of law'.
