Which of the following factors has remained constant in relation to the operation of the federal government?
A
The tax rate applied to all income groups
B
The distinction between positive and normative analysis
C
The level of government spending
D
The size of the federal workforce
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between positive and normative analysis. Positive analysis deals with objective, fact-based statements about how the economy works, while normative analysis involves subjective opinions about what ought to be done.
Step 2: Review each option in the question to determine if it represents a factor that has remained constant in relation to the federal government’s operation.
Step 3: Analyze the tax rate applied to all income groups. Tax rates often change due to policy decisions, so this factor is unlikely to have remained constant.
Step 4: Consider the level of government spending and the size of the federal workforce. Both of these typically fluctuate over time due to budget changes and administrative adjustments.
Step 5: Conclude that the distinction between positive and normative analysis is a conceptual framework that remains constant, as it is a fundamental principle in economic analysis rather than a variable policy or operational factor.
Watch next
Master Positive Statements vs. Normative Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian